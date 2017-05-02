Robredo’s supporters vow show of force at SC

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo has vowed to show “solidarity” with her at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, saying that no one, especially Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., could steal their votes for Robredo.

Robredo is scheduled to pay on Tuesday the P8 million filing fee required to process her counterprotest against Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos had filed an electoral protest, claiming he was cheated in last year’s elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President’s supporters will gather along Padre Faura Street, where the Supreme Court holds office, at around 8 a.m., the same time Robredo will be present to pay her protest fee.

They said in a statement they would be wearing black “to mourn how Marcos Jr. belittles our hard-fought democracy.”

“We are affronted by this brazen disregard of our democratic will,” said Jozy Acosta-Nisperos of The Silent Majority, referring to Marcos’ electoral protest that precipitated Robredo’s counterprotest.

Nisperos described Marcos’ electoral protest as “nothing less than an attempt to take our votes away from us.”

Nisperos also said Robredo’s supporters would also protest against the “historical revisionism … being advanced by Marcos’ electoral protest.”

“By taking Marcos closer to his dream of wresting the vice-presidency, we are telling our children that it’s okay to be a plunderer, it’s okay to live off ill-gotten wealth. Allowing the Marcoses back to the highest echelons of power is like saying the abuses of martial law, which Bongbong was part of, never happened and don’t matter,” Nisperos said.

“The voters have already made their voices heard. The Vice President’s supporters are ready to make their voices heard more loudly if the outcome of our votes is not heeded,” she said.