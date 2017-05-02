Son of PNP chief Dela Rosa enters police academy

Drawing inspiration from his father, Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Rock de la Rosa on Monday joined 350 other aspiring cadets at the PNP Academy in Camp Gen. Mariano Castaneda in Silang, Cavite province.

Like other cadets, Rock shaved off his hair and took part in grueling physical activities during the “reception rites” for plebes of PNPA.

The PNP chief earlier expressed misgivings about his son joining the police academy.

Rock took up Business Administration at the Philippine Women’s College but decided last year to join the police force.

“I wish him good luck. I’m proud but as a father, I’m also apprehensive if he can bear the training,” the PNP chief said.

“I know that physically, he can do it but psychologically, I don’t know,” he said.

The elder Dela Rosa graduated from the Philippine Military Academy as part of the “Sinagtala” Class of 1986.