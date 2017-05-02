Trillanes: Lacson can investigate who is funding Lascañas

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson could launch an investigation if he wanted to find out who was “funding” confessed Davao Death Squad member Arturo Lascañas’ stay in Singapore, Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said on Monday.

Trillanes said Lacson should understand Lascañas’ situation since the senator also went into hiding and fled abroad during the Arroyo administration.

“I don’t know about him. Who is he suspecting? Let him investigate. For me, no one asked him who funded him when he also went into hiding,” Trillanes told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Lascañas said, Sen. Lacson should understand his situation because of his belief that he’s doing the right thing and there were also people who believe him who want to support,” he said.

Citing safety concerns, Lascañas fled to Singapore on April 8.

He had testified in the Senate that the DDS was real and that President Duterte was behind it.—PHILIP C. TUBEZA