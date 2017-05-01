Pro-Leni group to accompany her filing of counter-protest fee at SC

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo will gather at the Supreme Court at 8 a.m. on Tuesday when she submits the P8-million fee for her counter-protest against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who lost in the elections but has filed his own protest.

In a statement released to media, The Silent Majority head Jozy Acosta-Nisperos said: “We are affronted by this brazen disregard of our democratic will,” referring to Marcos Jr.’s electoral protest that precipitated Robredo’s counter-protest.

“Leni Robredo was elected through a democratic process guaranteed by our Constitution. This is nothing less than an attempt to take our votes away from us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally will also protest the historical revisionism which Robredo’s supporters believe is being advanced by Marcos’ electoral protest.

“By taking Marcos closer to his dream of wresting the vice-presidency, we are telling our children that it’s okay to be a plunderer, it’s okay to live off ill-gotten wealth. Allowing the Marcoses back to the highest echelons of power is like saying the abuses of martial law, which Bongbong was part of, never happened and don’t matter,” Nisperos said.

The rally is likewise a call on the Supreme Court Justices to exercise wisdom and impartiality in deciding on the electoral protest, noted Nisperos, adding that the gathering is open to all of Robredo’s supporters regardless of sector or affiliation.

Participants are requested to wear black.

Robredo filed the counter-protest as a counter-offensive to offset any potential votes that Marcos might gain in the recount.

Filing a counter-protest incurs the same fees as filing a protest, subject to the number of precincts being challenged.

The P8 million represents half of the total amount assessed for Robredo. Marcos earlier paid P36 million of the P66.2 million required of his protest.