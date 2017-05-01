Duterte Cabinet members join Labor Day protest

Three members of President Duterte’s Cabinet have joined and expressed support for the protesters who gathered in Manila to press the administration to end labor contractualization, increase the minimum wage and distribute equally the lands to farm workers.

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, both were progressive leaders, were among those who spoke before the Labor Day rally led by the militant alliance of workers Kilusang Mayo Uno at the Liwasang Bonifacio on Monday.

The National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, nominated Taguiwalo and Mariano when Duterte opened his Cabinet to the left.

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez was also virtually present at the rally as she talked to the protesters via phone call which was amplified through the speakers.

“Ang tagumpay ng bansa ay makakamtan kung lahat tayo ay nagkakapit-bisig,” Lopez said.

“We in the DENR are one with you. Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat! I love you all,” she added. The crowd, in turn, responded, “We love you too!”

The secretary then enjoined the crowd to sing with her, “You are the one who makes me happy,” a line from “The Carpenters” hit “You.”

Taguiwalo, meanwhile, expressed support for the thousands of protesters. Organizers pegged the crowd to be at 80,000.

“Sa pagtingin ko, hindi magugulat ang Presidente na ang kanyang kalihim sa DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) ay narito dahil kabilang ako sa inyo. Sabi nga, gikan sa masa, para sa masa,” Taguiwalo said to the crowd.

Meanwhile, Mariano vowed to focus on easing the plight of farm workers by working on the implementation of equal land distribution.

“Buwagin ang mga hacienda sa ating bansa. Ipamahagi natin ito sa mga magsasaka,” Mariano said.

“Walang magsasaka na ipapatalsik sa lupang kanyang sinasaka. ‘Yan ang ating titiyakin,” he said.

The nomination of the three Cabinet members have been bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.