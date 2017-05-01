Duterte warns private companies using gov’t lands  

President Duterte on Monday slammed companies using government lands which have allegedly skirted their tax obligations.

“If you will not give the lands back to the government, I will ask the Filipino people to occupy the lands that are in your hands,” he said.

Mr. Duterte made the statement while addressing labor groups and unions in Davao City’s People’s Park on Labor Day.

Duterte said that the people can select choice properties in Makati and Pasay to occupy, and that he was giving these companies three months to comply with their obligations.

“You build houses there because that is yours,” Duterte said addressing the crowd.

With this assertion, Duterte clarified that he was not offended with the occupation done by members of urban poor group Kadamay in empty relocation houses.

The President shared that he feels what Kadamay members are facing because he and his family also experienced demolition in Davao City in 1949.