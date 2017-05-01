Duterte vows to issue EO against ‘endo’ but…

DAVAO CITY – “Give us time,” said President Rodrigo Duterte in expressing his commitment to end labor contractualization in the country.

Mr. Duterte made the statement while addressing at least 50 labor groups and unions in Davao City’s People’s Park on Labor Day.

“I stand firm in my conviction to end endo,” the President said referring to his campaign promise for Filipino workers.

Endo stands for “end of contract.”

Duterte said that he intends to issue an executive order against endo and “labor only contracting.”

However, Duterte admitted that this cannot be done immediately as it would require a period of time for all stakeholders, including the investors, to make the necessary adjustments.

“They have to make the corrections. They are still in the process of doing it,” Duterte said.

The President also reaffirmed his directive for the Department of Labor and Employment to ensure full and decent employment for Filipino workers.

But he admitted that the government has limitations that must be addressed including offices that are understaffed.

Duterte said he will deputize trade unions for inspections of labor law compliance of companies.

“When you make the report tell me the truth,” Duterte said explaining that his future actions related to labor will be based on these reports.

Labor groups applauded the proposal of finally being able to personally work on inspections.

“I am pro-people. I am pro-labor,” Duterte said.

Duterte also noted a drop in the unemployment rate in the country, which he attributed to the increase in the inflow of investments.

Duterte shared that his recent trips to China and the Middle East also helped in improving the labor situation in the country.

Wondering why there is hesitance from China to purchase products from the Philippines, Duterte said he personally discussed it with the Chinese government and business sector.

“I am not asking for anything, tell us what is wrong with our exports so that we can correct it accordingly,” Duterte said.

But Duterte said he received a response that he was not expecting.

“Their response was about geopolitics,” Duterte said explaining that the Philippines should not be involved in China’s tension with the United States government.

“I will chart my own independent foreign policy,” Duterte said.

After the China trip, Duterte said, the country’s new foreign ally has now started importing banana and pineapple.

Apart from the increase in importations, Duterte noted that China also promised to deliver two free bridge projects in Manila.