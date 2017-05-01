Son of ‘Bato’ joins PNP Academy

This Rock also rises.

The son of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday joined the PNP Academy in Cavite.

Rock dela Rosa joined 350 other aspiring cadets at the PNPA in Camp Gen. Mariano Castaneda in Silang, Cavite.

Like the other cadets, Rock had his hair shaved off and other physically grueling activities during the “reception rites” for new plebes of the academy.

The PNP chief had earlier expressed apprehension about his son joining the police academy.

Rock had taken up Business Administration at the Philippine Women’s College but decided last year to join the police academy.

“I wish him good luck. I’m proud but, as a father, I’m also apprehensive if he can bear the training,” the PNP chief said.

“I know that, physically, he can do it but, psychologically, I don’t know,” he added.

The elder Dela Rosa graduated from the Philippine Military Academy as part of the “Sinagtala” Class of 1986.

“We’re different. I’m the son of a tricycle driver so I am ‘No retreat, no surrender.’ Even if they drop something on my stomach, I will not go home to Davao,” the PNP chief said.

“But he is the son of the Chief PNP so he’s psychological (viewpoint) is different. I’m a bit apprehensive but I will let him decide what he wants to do in life,” he added.

But in a Facebook post, Rock said he was prepared to take on the four-year cadetship program at the academy./ac