Aguirre wants Atong Ang probed for possible tax evasion

Filipino-Chinese businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang should be investigated for possible tax evasion, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said following the raids conducted by government authorities on gambling dens in Tuguegarao last Thursday and Friday.

“I will ask the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to determine the tax liabilities of the operations of Ang and his companies,” Aguirre said in a text message to reporters.

He added that they will also look into the possible connection of Ang with other personalities behind the destabilization plot against the Duterte government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have information of his connection with destabilizers. We are now building up that angle,” he added.

The raid was conducted on gambling dens in Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Peñablanca, Lallo and Lasam towns. The gambling operation was allegedly operated by Ang’s Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation.

The raid came after Ang accused Aguirre and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. of plotting to kill him to expand the government’s small town lottery.

READ: Jai Alai, Jack Lam motivated Atong Ang

Aguirre already denied Ang’s accusation and dared him to present evidence. JE/rga