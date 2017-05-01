De Lima: No destabilization talks during senators’ visit

They talked about mundane things but definitely not about any destabilization plot against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Monday, Senator Leila de Lima quickly quelled talk of any destabilization plot during the more than an hour visit of her colleagues in the minority group in the Senate.

“Absolutely no destab plan tackled as there is no such thing. Sorry to disappoint the paranoids among the Duterte sycophants…” De Lima said in a handwritten statement shortly after four fellow opposition senators paid a visit to her at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four are Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes IV. Each of them, De Lima said, had already visited her before.

“We talked about various matters, from serious stuff, to mundane and funny ones,” she said.

“Of course the first thing they asked is how am I doing, I didn’t have to reply to that. That I appear relaxed and stress-free is quite self-evident to them. And I’m sure my new hairdo (very short and with striking, if not shocking color) did not escape their attention. They’re just too nice to make any comment.”

Turning serious, De Lima said they discussed the minority group’s legislative agenda in the last five weeks of session before Congress adjourns its first regular session on June 2.

“We discussed foremost the minority bloc’s legislative agenda – which bills to support and which to oppose and the way forward,” she said.

“My colleagues also reiterated the plan to petition the proper court to allow me to participate in the voting on major legislative measures. I can see that this will be a truly functioning and dynamic minority,” De Lima added.

Drilon, in an interview with reporters after their visit, said the minority bloc or De Lima herself would file a petition in court to allow her to participate in Senate deliberations on critical issues like the death penalty bill, the proposed postponement of this year’s barangay elections and the proposed lowering of minimum age of criminal liability from 15 years old to nine.

READ: Senate minority wants De Lima’s attendance in ‘critical’ sessions

ADVERTISEMENT

The minority bloc has taken a united stand against the three issues./rga

READ: Trillanes: Senate minority to block 4 measures pushed by Duterte