Monday, May 1, 2017
Regions
Fire damages 30 houses in Lapu-Lapu City; no one hurt

/ 01:12 PM May 01, 2017
Lapu-Lapu City (Google maps)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — At least 30 houses were damaged in a fire that hit a densely populated Sitio Caimitohan Sudtunggan in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City past 11 a.m. on Monday.

SFO2 Climaco Salisid of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said initial investigation has shown that the fire started from the house of 19-year-old Ismaelita Tumapon, who is 7 months pregnant.

“I saw the children playing with fire which spread to the  wall,” said Tumapon.

Salisid said Task Force Alpha was raised to call on all neighboring fire stations to help, since the area was densely populated and road access was difficult.

No one was reported injured during the fire.  SFM

TAGS: children playing with fire, Fire, Ismaelita Tumapon, Lapu-Lapu city, property damage, residential fire, SFO2 Climaco Salisid
