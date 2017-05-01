Monday, May 1, 2017
Duterte pays tribute to Filipino workers on Labor Day

/ 12:19 PM May 01, 2017
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte says in jest that he may have been an average student way back yet he now calls the shots and even has cabinet members who've had excellent academics currently working under him during the Digong's Day for Women at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañang on March 31, 2017. KING RODRIGUEZ/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. KING RODRIGUEZ/Presidential Photo

In his first Labor Day message, President Rodrigo Duterte paid tribute to the Filipino workforce here and abroad.

“Workers play a significant role in pushing for the rights to humane conditions at work, basic wages and organized acts including collective bargaining and unionism. The government recognizes these basic rights of workers in all industries, and we are committed to protect and defend those rights,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The President is scheduled to meet leaders of labor coalitions on Monday in Davao City. Workers are expecting a “special surprise” announcement from the President.

In Manila, thousands are expected to protest in Mendiola to demand more jobs and better wages.

“The Department of Labor and Employment takes the lead in ensuring that thousands of jobs will be created locally, in coordination with all other agencies, as we tap the skills, experience and expertise of our own people,” Duterte said.

He said that those who contribute labor as part of his commitment to nation-building deserve nothing less than a share of the fruits of his hand work. JE/rga

