Duterte pays tribute to Filipino workers on Labor Day

In his first Labor Day message, President Rodrigo Duterte paid tribute to the Filipino workforce here and abroad.

“Workers play a significant role in pushing for the rights to humane conditions at work, basic wages and organized acts including collective bargaining and unionism. The government recognizes these basic rights of workers in all industries, and we are committed to protect and defend those rights,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The President is scheduled to meet leaders of labor coalitions on Monday in Davao City. Workers are expecting a “special surprise” announcement from the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Manila, thousands are expected to protest in Mendiola to demand more jobs and better wages.

“The Department of Labor and Employment takes the lead in ensuring that thousands of jobs will be created locally, in coordination with all other agencies, as we tap the skills, experience and expertise of our own people,” Duterte said.

He said that those who contribute labor as part of his commitment to nation-building deserve nothing less than a share of the fruits of his hand work. JE/rga

RELATED STORIES

Workers seek pay hike on Labor Day

Duterte ‘gift’ to workers on Labor Day possible – Bello