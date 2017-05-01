2 gov’t employees caught selling shabu in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-ARMM) arrested two government employees for selling prohibited drugs inside a lodging house here on Sunday.

Bryan Babang, PDEA-ARMM regional director, said the suspects, identified as Navil Bilao Pagilit, 30, forest ranger of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Environment Office, and his live-in partner, Darlic Maronsing Asimpin, 38, administrative aide of Kapatagan town, also in Lanao del Sur, were arrested inside the N4 Pension House on Bonifacio Street.

Babang said a drug buy-bust operation was carried out after PDEA-ARMM received a tip from a phone caller about two persons peddling shabu inside the lodging house.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act have been prepared against the suspects, now detained at PDEA-ARMM lock up cell. SFM/rga