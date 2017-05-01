3 shot dead in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — Three people were shot dead in a span of three and a half hours on Sunday in Pangasinan province, police said.

Lucina Carulla, 67, was sitting in front of the gate of her house in Barangay (village) Guiset Norte in San Manuel town when one of two men on a motorcycle shot her at 4:45 p.m.

Carulla suffered four gunshot wounds. She died on the way to a hospital.

More than an hour later, John Carlo Zarate Dacasin, 31, was having a drink with a friend in Barangay Poblacion Norte in Santa Barbara town when a man wearing a bonnet approached and shot him at 6:15 p.m., killing him instantly.

In Calasiao town, Louie Vallo, 36, was watching TV with his 8-year-old son at 8:15 p.m. inside their house in Barangay Mancup when a man barged in and shot him twice in the head.

Vallo was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. CBB