No abduction in Quirino attack—PNP

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya – The chief of police of Maddela town in Quirino province was not abducted by New People’s Army rebels contrary to early reports about the rebels’ April 29 attack on the police station there, a top official said on Sunday night.

Chief Insp. Avelino Cuntapay, information officer of the Quirino police office, issued the clarification after media was told that Chief Insp. Jhun Jhun Balisi, Maddela police chief, was taken by about 100 rebels who charged into the police station in Barangay (village) Poblacion Sur at 10:30 p.m.

“There was no abduction. I just talked to him by telephone (on early Sunday evening) as I was checking on his condition,” said Cuntapay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police official said reports of the supposed abduction were triggered by social media posts.

“We wish to ask our people to be more careful in spreading unverified information, which causes panic,” Cuntapay said.

The attack left a fatality. PO3 Jerome Cardenas, was killed when armed men belonging to the NPA Venerando Villacillo Command stormed the police station, seizing firearms and documents.

The rebels escaped towards Cabua-an village, taking command of the station’s two patrol vehicles. Both vehicles were later recovered at separate locations in Cabua-an and San Pedro villages.

In a statement, the NPA confirmed the attack, saying it was the communist movement’s response to the government’s all-out war against NPA rebels.