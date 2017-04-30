Sunday, April 30, 2017
Grills lighted for 2017 Bangusan Party in Pangasinan Bangus Fest

By: - Correspondent / @yzsoteloINQ
/ 06:44 PM April 30, 2017
Residents and tourists gathered to cook bangus (milkfish) on 950 grills that lined the De Venecia Highway on Sunday (April 30) in this year's Bangusan street party. The party is part of the 2017 Bangus Festival. Photo by Yolanda Sotelo INQ

DAGUPAN CITY – The annual Bangusan Party of this Pangasinan city’s tourist-drawing Bangus Festival opened on Sunday afternoon, signaling the start of one of the biggest street parties in the country.

As many as 950 grills began cooking milkfish along 3.5 kilometers of the De Venecia Highway at 5:45 p.m., after a ceremonial lighting ceremony led by Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Pangasinan Rep. Christopher de Venecia and Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez.

This is the 16th staging of the Bangus Festival, which was started in 2001.

Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez, Pangasinan Rep. Christopher de Venecia and Senator Sonny Angara (from left to right) lead the ceremonial lighting of 950 grills that would cook bangus (milkfish) along the De Venecia Highway on Sunday (April 30) for this year's Bangusan street party. The party is part of the 2017 Bangus Festival. Photo by Yolanda Sotelo INQ

Dagupan City has been touted as a major producer of the tastiest bangus.

Residents and tourists gathered to cook bangus (milkfish) on 950 grills that lined the De Venecia Highway on Sunday (April 30) in this year's Bangusan street party. The party is part of the 2017 Bangus Festival. Photo by Yolanda Sotelo INQ

