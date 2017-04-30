Grills lighted for 2017 Bangusan Party in Pangasinan Bangus Fest
DAGUPAN CITY – The annual Bangusan Party of this Pangasinan city’s tourist-drawing Bangus Festival opened on Sunday afternoon, signaling the start of one of the biggest street parties in the country.
As many as 950 grills began cooking milkfish along 3.5 kilometers of the De Venecia Highway at 5:45 p.m., after a ceremonial lighting ceremony led by Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Pangasinan Rep. Christopher de Venecia and Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez.
This is the 16th staging of the Bangus Festival, which was started in 2001.
Dagupan City has been touted as a major producer of the tastiest bangus.
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.