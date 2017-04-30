Beached whale found in La Union

DAGUPAN CITY – A beached whale was found along the shores of San Agustin village at San Fernando City in La Union province on Sunday morning.

The weakened animal was brought to the satellite station of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Sto. Tomas town for observation and rehabilitation.

The 6.2 feet melon-headed whale could be one of the two sea creatures sighted in the area on Saturday afternoon, but the creatures stayed for 30 minutes and swam back to the sea, BFAR officials said.

An employee of the Union Galva Steel company alerted the agency about the whale.