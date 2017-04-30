Maddela cop chief surfaces unharmed after NPA raid in Quirino

Update

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela — The chief of police of Maddela town in Quirino province surfaced unharmed on Sunday (April 30) after he was reportedly abducted by the New People’s Army when rebels stormed the local police station on Saturday night (April 29), police said.

Chief Insp. Jhun-jhun Balisi, Maddela police chief, was reportedly taken by about a hundred armed men who shot and killed PO2 Jerome Cardenas of the Maddela police.

Early reports said duty officers SPO4 Antonio Siriban and a policeman identified as PO2 Albano were also abducted, but they were later found unharmed early Sunday morning (April 30).

The NPA Venerando Villacillo Command issued a statement admitting it staged the raid that led to a gunfight with policemen.

The rebels seized police weapons and three police vehicles before they retreated towards the foothills of Manglad village.

Along the way, the armed men allegedly torched a dump truck owned by RBI Jr. Construction Company which has been constructing a road in the area.

The police set up checkpoints along possible exit points for the armed men in the provinces of Quirino, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya. SFM

