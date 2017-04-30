Armed men raid police station in Quirino

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — Armed men raided the police station in Maddela town in Quirino on Saturday night, an Army official said.

But 2Lt. Carl Teaño, spokesperson of the Army’s 86th Infantry Battalion, said they were still verifying details of the attack and would not confirm reports of deaths or injuries.

Residents reported that a truckload of armed men, alleged to be New People’s Army rebels, swooped down on the police station in Poblacion Norte village at about 11 p.m.

A 45-minute firefight ensued, reportedly killing at least two police officers.

The attackers fled, seizing the police station’s patrol vehicle. CBB