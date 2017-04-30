The Philippine Daily Inquirer bags Gawad Tanglaw award

Its extensive coverage of the drug war earned the Philippine Daily Inquirer the best newspaper award in the 15th Gawad Tanglaw, an academe-based media critic and award-giving body.

“The Philippine Daily Inquirer was chosen (as) best newspaper (broadsheet) for its fearless views, truth and fairness in its news reports, and credible and highly respected columnists,” said Gawad Tanglaw president emeritus Dr. Jaime Gutierrez-Ang, during the awarding ceremony for print, radio, film and television held on Tuesday at Insular Life Building in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Gawad Tanglaw (“Tagapuring mga Akademisyan ng Aninong Gumagalaw”) has remained steadfast in critiquing and recognizing those who made great contributions, not just through excellence in art, but also in raising the nation’s awareness, said Jan Henry Choa, president of the award-giving body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choa, a professor at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde School of Multidisciplinary Studies, said Gawad Tanglaw’s selection board was composed of professors from different universities as well as media practitioners who believe in the extensive influence of mass media in developing the public’s consciousness.

The board cited the Inquirer’s powerful photo of a slain drug suspect being cradled by his grieving partner as one of the reasons for its selection as best newspaper.

“Lamentation,” by Inquirer photojournalist Raffy Lerma, which has often been described as a modern-day version of “La Pieta,” earned the ire of President Duterte who had called it “melodramatic” during his first State of the Nation Address.

Ang, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, mentioned as well Inquirer columnists Randy David, John Nery, Ambeth Ocampo and Michael Tan.

Inquirer columnist Dolly Anne Carvajal was given the Presidential Award for her outstanding contributions to Philippine entertainment writing.

Carvajal was previously named best entertainment columnist for five consecutive years.

In 2015, Inquirer’s Emmie Velarde was named best entertainment editor, while historian Ambeth Ocampo was chosen best columnist.

Velarde also bagged the best english feature writer award (entertainment) in 2014, while Randy David was awarded best newspaper columnist (opinion) in English.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inquirer was named best newspaper in 2015 and 2009 as well.

The members of Gawad Tanglaw include De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, St. Scholastica’s College Manila, Colegio de San Juan de Letran Calamba, National University, Universidad de Manila, University of Perpetual Help System Las Piñas and Wesleyan College of Manila.

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa hosted this year’s 15th Gawad Tanglaw.