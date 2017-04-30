KMU belittles Duterte’s ‘surprise gift’

Saying it will not ease the worsening hunger and poverty, a militant workers’ group dismissed President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise of a Labor Day “surprise gift” in the form of financial benefits and new jobs.

Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) stressed that what laborers needed was a “social justice package” that included substantial wages, basic social services and an end to contractualization.

In particular, KMU chair Elmer Labog said workers wanted a substantial wage hike, national minimum wage and basic social services such as free mass housing.

“The financial package that would serve as the President’s Labor Day surprise gift for workers would not suffice to ease our worsening hunger and poverty,” he said in a statement.

Duterte will lead the Labor Day celebration at the People’s Park in Davao City on May 1, his first as President.

He is also expected to attend a pre-Labor Day assembly on April 30 organized by the Department of Labor and Employment on April 30.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III earlier said the President was expected to announce the grant of additional benefits to workers during the Labor Day celebration in Davao.

KMU urged the President to hear their plight during the April 30 consultation in Quezon City so that he would hear the workers’ just demands.