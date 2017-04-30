LTFRB: Jeepney modernization program on track

The Department of Transportation is set to come out next month with the framework that would kickstart the implementation of the country’s jeepney modernization program, which includes the replacement of units that have been operating for 15 years or more with environment-friendly vehicles.

With the release of the omnibus franchising guidelines, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chair Martin Delgra III said local governments could then come out with their respective public transport route plans.

The plan, while useful in reducing the number of colorum vehicles, would address the problem of underserved areas or those lacking public transport, he said.

“(We’re) coming up with a joint memorandum circular with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to release the manual for the local public transport route plan,” Delgra said in an interview last week.

“As we speak, route rationalization studies are being undertaken. Given the longstanding moratorium, it’s possible that more franchises will be added than removed,” he added.

The guidelines will not include yet the financing scheme for jeepney operators who would be affected by the “scrappage” program for old units, he said.

Earlier, Delgra explained that the scrappage program would be for jeepneys aged 15 years and older, and would be rolled out before yearend. He noted that while the government would not shell out funds to buy old jeepneys, it would ensure that the vehicles are fairly appraised so operators “will not be left at the mercy of those who are willing to buy the scraps.”