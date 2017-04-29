14 collared in Isabela anti-illegal gambling drive

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela—Fourteen people were arrested for illegal gambling in police operations conducted in Cauayan City and the Isabela towns of Alicia, Ramon and Benito Soliven.

At 3:30 p.m. on Friday (April 28), police arrested slot machine operator Mar Galanza, 59, in Cauayan.

At 4 p.m. on the same day, Armando Bertudez, Norielyn Dailan and Regine Peralta were caught playing a card game inside a videoke bar in Apanay village in Alicia. Seized from them were playing cards and P575 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday (April 26), Benito Soliven police arrested Celso, Nieves, Mark Anthony, Eduardo, all surnamed Mendoza; Joshua Francisco, and Jaypee Talal, who were caught operating an arcade game for cash in Makindol village here. Police seized P3,040 in cash and game facilities. Their clients fled during the raid.

In Ramon on Wednesday, the police arrested Jeffrey Manzano, Dennis Rafael, Diana Rose Gaytano and Roxanne Bautista, for playing the card game “Lucky 9” inside the house of Verlyn Corsino. They seized P450 in cash.