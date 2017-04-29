Church: Law enforcement, not death, needed

A reformed criminal justice system that would restore faith in law enforcement would be a more efficient way to reduce criminality instead of trying to scare would-be offenders using the threat of state execution through the death penalty, according to Church leaders.

Church officials gave these remarks following a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that showed three out of five Filipinos are in favor of restoring the death penalty which President Rodrigo Duterte tagged as a key component of his war on drugs.

Rodolfo Diamante, executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines’ Episcopal Commission on Prison and Pastoral Care, said the survey results served as a challenge for the Church to exert extra efforts to raise awareness on the soundness of the arguments against the death penalty.

“We are more challenged to continue making the public and our policy makers aware of the issues,” said Diamante.

“We will inform the people of alternatives by adopting the restorative justice paradigm,” he said.

A March 25 to 28 poll showed that out of 1,200 respondents, 61 percent were in favor of a measure, passed by the House and pending at the Senate, that would restore the death penalty. The same survey showed 23 percent disapprove of the measure.

Last month, the House passed on third reading its version of the death penalty bill, which limited offenses punishable by death to only those that are drug-related. House leaders were questioned why plunder, classified as a heinous crime by existing law, had been removed from the list of offenses to be punished by death in the proposed measure.

Rough sailing

The bill was transmitted to the Senate, where it was likely to face rough sailing. Sen. Franklin Drilon had predicted the proposed measure’s death in the chamber, counting 13 senators against it. Majority Leader Tito Sotto, who rose to fame by being a comedian, countered Drilon, saying there was no way to predict the bill’s fate in the Senate as deliberations haven’t started yet.

Diamante said the Church will not let up in its pro-life advocacy.

Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP’s permanent committee on public affairs, said the Church understands the sentiments of those who favor the death penalty as a solution to criminality.

“But we have to caution the public that overwhelming support for the measure does not translate to a better Philippines,” said Secillano.

“With a reformed and effective criminal justice system, we won’t be needing death penalty,” he said.