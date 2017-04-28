Elderly couple robbed, stabbed to death in Nueva Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY — An elderly couple were stabbed dead during a burglary at their home in San Isidro town in Nueva Ecija province on Wednesday night (April 26), according to a belated police report reaching this city.

The remains of retired teachers Eusebio Matias, 69, and wife Sobrina, 65, were discovered by neighbors at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday (April 27) at Purok 6, Barangay San Roque.

Matias was last seen in the neighborhood buying lugaw (rice porridge) for some visitors at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Matias had stab wounds on different parts of his body.

Sobrina was also stabbed had head injuries that might have been inflicted using a blunt instrument, according to forensic investigators.

The couple’s jewelry and cash were missing, police said. /atm