Lawmaker to seek House probe of ‘secret cells’

Kabayan Party-list Rep. Harry Roque will seek an investigation of the “secret detention cell” uncovered by the Commission on Human Rights at a Manila police station.

Sought for comment, Roque said in a text message to the Inquirer: “I’m filing [a House resolution] to investigate incident.”

“There will be impunity unless these cops are prosecuted for their misdeeds,” the deputy minority leader said.

Roque, who as a lawyer handled high-profile cases before entering Congress, recalled the case of Police Senior Inspector Joselito Binayug, a Manila cop accused of torturing criminal suspect Darius Evangelista in March 2010 after a video footage surfaced.

The deputy minority leader was quick to point out that “this incident proves that police brutality predated war vs. drug.”

The CHR late Thursday found a dozen men and women confined in a dark, cramped and windowless cell hidden behind a bookshelf at the Raxabago police station in Tondo, Manila.

Regional director Gilbert Boisner said the alleged drug suspects’ arrests were not even recorded and they were allegedly being subjected to extortion, according to the Inquirer’s Friday banner story./rga