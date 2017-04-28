Cops behind secret cell no different from criminals, says Lacson

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday likened erring policemen allegedly extorting money from drug suspects to criminal syndicates “that they themselves are mandated to neutralize.”

“If true, these policemen are no better than the kidnap for ransom gangs that I used to chase throughout my law enforcement career,” Lacson said in a text message.

The senator headed the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the time of then President Joseph Estrada, who is now mayor of Manila.

“Those responsible must therefore be treated no differently from those criminal syndicates that they themselves are mandated to neutralize,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lacson, chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, issued the statement when sought for comment on reports that a dozen drug suspects had been detained in a secret cell behind a shelf in a police station in Tondo, Manila.

READ: Drug suspects found in secret police cell

Some of the detainees claimed that they were being asked to pay certain amounts for their release.

READ: Punish abusive cops behind clandestine cell—Pangilinan

The incident, Lacson said, was another “big challenge” that the PNP had to resolve with dispatch.

“This is definitely another big challenge that the PNP leadership has to resolve with dispatch. There is no other way,” the senator said. IDL/rga

RELATED VIDEO