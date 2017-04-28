Bicol centenarians to get P100k from DSWD

LEGAZPI CITY — Several centenarians from different provinces in the Bicol region will receive cash incentives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Arnel Garcia, DSWD Bicol director, said they have started the process of giving cash gifts of P100,000 to each qualified centenarian in the region.

“Some of our centenarians have already received the money. In fact, we personally delivered it to them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The P100,000 cash incentive from the national government given to beneficiaries through the DSWD is an implementation of Republic Act 10668 or the “Centenarian Act of 2016.” Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman authored the centenarian act.

Jesseshan Marbella-Aycocho, DSWD spokesperson said the recipients would be informed by their respective local government units.

There are 17 centenarians in Albay, 15 in Camarines Sur, 10 in Camarines Norte, seven in Catanduanes and 16 in Sorsogon province, according to Marbella-Aycocho. SFM