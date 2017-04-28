Nobleza a spy? Bato scoffs

The senior police officer caught trying to help Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol had claimed she had been working as a spy for the government against the terror group, but her boss scoffed at her story, saying “we will not be fooled.”

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, Philippine National Police chief, said he had talked with Supt. Ma. Cristina Nobleza and was told by the female officer that she had been working as a deep penetration agent, or spy, against Abu Sayyaf.

Nobleza, according to Dela Rosa, was tapped by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and helping bomb expert Renierlo P. Dongon, a suspected Abu Sayyaf member, regain the trust of other Abu Sayyaf leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dela Rosa quoted Nobleza as saying she was married to Dongon in ceremonies officiated by Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, an international terrorist who was killed in the town of Mamasapano in Maguindanao in an operation that cost the lives of 44 elite policemen.

Relaxed

Nobleza, according to Dela Rosa, was “relaxed” when they talked. Dela Rosa quoted Nobleza as saying she had been helping an Abu Sayyaf member who was wounded in the clash with soldiers in Bohol province because it would help Dongon regain the trust of Abu Sayyaf.

But “that is according to her,” said Dela Rosa, expressing disbelief at Nobleza’s story.

Nobleza and Dongon had been arrested in Bohol on Saturday and are now undergoing tactical interrogation in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Dela Rosa said Nobleza admitted that she and Dongon had been trying to deliver medicine for a certain Saad, the Abu Sayyaf member wounded in the clash.

According to Dela Rosa, Nobleza wanted Dongon to regain the trust of Abu Sayyaf so “Dongon could function again normally within the group.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dela Rosa said he did not believe Nobleza. “We know something [which shows] otherwise,” he said.

Dela Rosa said the PNP “will not be fooled” by Nobleza’s claims.

“We will not be fooled by any attempt to fool us because we already learned something that she does not know,” Dela Rosa said, without elaborating.