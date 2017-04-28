Body found in Burnham

BAGUIO CITY—A jogger on Wednesday found the body of a man who could have been stabbed and killed at Burnham Park here, raising issues about the security of the popular tourist destination.

The body had a stab wound on the chest. His right arm bore a tattoo.

Adelino Sacla Villena Jr., 47, found the body at 5:25 a.m. at the park’s picnic grove on Jose Abad Santos Drive.

Senior Supt. Ramil Saculles, city police director, on Thursday said investigators have yet to establish the man’s identity.

Forensic investigators said a red sling bag was strapped to the body. It contained electrical tape, a coin purse and a sachet filled with what police said could be marijuana leaves.

Police said two security guards patrolled the park at 3:40 a.m. and reportedly drove away a group of men from the area. The security guards did not notice the body.

The last time a body was found in the park was in 2010 when a vagrant died from hypothermia.

The city government, in a statement, said Wednesday’s incident was being investigated but added that it was an isolated case.

Crimes at Burnham Park mostly involved petty thefts, drug pushing and prostitution, according to city police records. But these offenses became uncommon since large sections of the park had been fenced off, an initiative of former Baguio Bishop Carlito Cenzon.

Security has also been tightened through the deployment of 11 security guards at any given time and the establishment of a tourist police outpost at the park.

The park has been a favorite jaunt of joggers and visitors. Some of them sleep there because most city hotels are packed.

“How can security guards miss a body at the park? And why did it happen close to the children’s park and the hotels [surrounding the park],” said a parkgoer, who declined to be named in the story.

The incident has not affected tourism. On Thursday, a big number of tourists still found their way to the park, which is near another downtown landmark, Session Road.