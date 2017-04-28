MMDA guarding gains in Baclaran

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has deployed tow trucks to Baclaran, Parañaque City, to keep the area free from road obstructions and remind motorists that it is a tow-away zone.

Plastic barriers have also been placed to restrict sidewalk vendors to only two lanes while they wait to be relocated to another place.

The MMDA last week conducted clearing operations in the congested Baclaran service road, opening up four lanes to motorists.

MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos said the agency would set up an outpost to keep watch over the area.

The MMDA plans to clear the entire six-kilometer stretch of the service road, from Baclaran to TM Kalaw in Manila.

Orbos noted that the area remained clear of road obstructions despite the thousands of devotees who flocked to Baclaran Church on Wednesday. —ERIKA SAULER