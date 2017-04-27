Duterte admits pouring intel funds to wipe out Abu

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted Thursday he has been pouring intelligence funds to obliterate the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Duterte revealed the information to reporters in Malacañang when asked about the case against a policewoman who has been linked to an Abu Sayyaf bandit.

“‘Di ba sabi ko, ‘yun nga, nagbuhos ako ng intelligence diyan, ‘di ba? Kine-kuwestiyon pa ako, kino-connect ninyo doon sa ‘yung ano sa extrajudicial,” he told reporters in an ambush interview.

Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza and ASG bomb maker Renierlo P. Dongon were arrested after they tried to drive past a police checkpoint past 8 p.m. on April 22 about the same time the police and military teams were hunting down members of the bandits who managed to escape in a clash with government troops.

State forces battled with the militants on April 11 in Inabanga town in Bohol where six Abu Sayyaf members died, including sub-leader Muammar “Abu Rami” Askali.

Asked about the fate of Nobleza, Duterte said: “She (Nobleza) will not be released at all. She’s being held there for investigation. It’s a continuing crime and we have so many things against her. I cannot discuss it now but it will… I’ll leave it to the PNP [Philippine National Police] chief to deal with the problem in public.”

Nobleza will face administrative and criminal charges.

The President drew criticisms for allotting P2.5 billion for his intelligence fund.