Thursday, April 27, 2017
newsinfo / Regions
Cop’s house yields shabu, guns in Pangasinan town

By: - Correspondent / @yzsoteloINQ
/ 05:55 PM April 27, 2017

DAGUPAN CITY – A Pangasinan policeman was caught with shabu and weapons during a Thursday morning police raid at his home in Asingan town.

Armed with a search warrant, the raiding team discovered 6 sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), a handgun, a grenade launcher, magazine assembly for a 9 mm. gun and live ammunition at the house of SPO1 Julius Rosales, said Senior Supt. Oliver Lee, Pangasinan police director.

He described Rosales, who is assigned in Natividad town, as a high-value target by the police, and was among the drug suspects on a list compiled for President Duterte.

On the same morning in Mangatarem town, Melvin Tolentino, 46, and 42-year-old tricycle driver Noel Valle were arrested in two separate drug busts. Both suspects were caught attempting to sell shabu to undercover agents./rga

