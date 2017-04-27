‘Bato’ pulls out as beauty pageant judge on Duterte’s order

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa cancelled at the last minute his stint as one of the judges of the star-studded Mutya ng Tagbilaran scheduled for Friday night (Apr. 28).

Dela Rosa sent word to Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad, Bohol police director, that he could not attend the pageant on orders of his boss, President Rodrigo Duterte.

“He was told by the President not to attend (the pageant) so he can focus on the (security preparations of the) Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit,” said Tagbilaran City administrator Leonides Borja.

Ten Asean leaders are expected to join summit meetings that will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City from April 26 to 29.

At least 4,000 police and military personnel are deployed to secure the heads of states, delegates, foreign guests and meeting venues.

Borja said Natividad informed him and Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap on Thursday morning that Dela Rosa cancelled his visit to Tagbilaran and would no longer sit as a judge of the Mutya ng Tagbilaran where 15 ladies would be vying for the title.

The other judges of the pageant that will be held at the Bohol Wisdon School Gynmasium on Friday night are the President’s chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo, sportscaster Dyan Castillejo, famous Cebu-based fashion designer Carey Santiago, Cebuano businessman Fernando “Ding” Borja, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina and football star siblings Phil and James Younghusband.

The pageant will be hosted by actress-singer Karylle Padilla-Yuzon and television host Tim Yap. The Mutya ng Tagbilaran is one of the highlights of this year’s feast of St. Joseph, the city’s patron saint, on May 1. SFM/rga