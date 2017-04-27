Thursday, April 27, 2017
Suspected crime gang leader nabbed in Batangas

By: - Correspondent / @marraherikaINQ
02:50 PM April 27, 2017
INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

BATANGAS CITY — Two persons, including a suspected leader of a criminal gang, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Lipa City in Batangas province, authorities said Thursday.

Chief Inspector Zyrus Serrano, Batangas Criminal Investigation and Detection Group provincial officer, identified the suspects as Edwin Montealto and Marcelo Manalo.

Montealto was arrested in Barangay (village) Dagatan when police, armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Agripino Morga for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, recovered a .45-pistol, a magazine, five bullets and a gun holster in his home at around 7:20 a.m.

On Tuesday, Marcelo Manalo, alleged leader of the “Manalo Group,” was arrested in Barangay Rizal at around 7 a.m.

Serrano said the Manalo Group has been responsible for the proliferation of illegal firearms in Lipa City and nearby areas.

Manalo was arrested by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Morga for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.”

Recovered from Manalo were a 9mm, a magazine and four rounds of ammunition.  SFM/rga

Lipa City, Batangas (Google maps)

