8 drug suspects killed in crackdown in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — Eight suspected illegal drug traders were killed in various anti-drug

operations in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna on Thursday.

In Batangas, five were killed while 10 were arrested before noon, the Batangas police director, Senior Supt. Randy Peralta, said in a phone interview.

Peralta said the province-wide operation called the “Oplan Crackdown” began at dawn and would likely last until Friday as they had targeted to implement 66 search warrants. Aside from illegal drugs, the operation also covers searches for illegal firearms and stolen motorcycles.

Peralta said the suspected drug pushers engaged the policemen in a gunfight during the buy bust operations.

The slain suspects were Ariel Bautista Pulhin, who was killed around 3:20 a.m. in Barangay Sampaguita in Mabini town; Jay Marasigan Fuentes in Balayan; August Ite in Bauan; Wilfredo de Castro in Nasugbu; and Roderick Villadolid in Mataas na Kahoy.

Senior Inspector John Conrad Villanueva, Mataas na Kahoy police chief, said Villadolid was killed around 8 a.m. He said the suspect tried to escape by hiding in one of the houses in the vicinity.

When cornered, Villadolid shot at the approaching policemen, prompting the authorities to retaliate.

Peralta said the Batangas police also seized 5.89 grams of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P10,000 and 13 guns and hand grenades during the simultaneous operations.

In Sta. Rosa City, Laguna, two drug suspects were killed by the police during a buy-bust operation around 2 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Caingin.

A separate report from the Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal- Quezon (CALABARZON) police said one of the suspects had not yet been identified while the other was known only by his alias, a certain “Ramz.” A third suspect identified as “Andoy” escaped on a motorcycle, the report said.

In Kawit, Cavite, drug suspect Enrico Ricasa, 57, was killed in a police buy bust operation around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Sta. Isabel.

The police said Ricasa opened fire during his supposed transaction with the undercover policemen. SFM/rga