PAL warns passengers of flight delays due to Asean summit

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has advised its passengers of possible delays in their flights due to the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Manila.

“In view of the forthcoming Asean Summit to be held in Manila, 86 PAL flights from April 26 (Wednesday) to April 30 (Sunday) are likely to experience delays,” PAL said in an advisory released on Thursday.

“Those making travel plans are advised to schedule their trips accordingly as PAL adheres to the no-fly zone requirement for air carriers within specified periods,” it added.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific earlier reminded its passengers to plan their routes amid road closures in Pasay and Makati, including those leading to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) terminals 3 and 4.

Cebu Pacific said passengers traveling to and from Manila from April 28 to 30 may change their flight schedule for free within 30 days of the original date.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) earlier banned all aviation flights 40 nautical miles from Naia from April 29 to 30. It had also declared a no-fly zone four nautical miles from Luneta Park from April 29 to 30.

Leaders and diplomats of the 10 Asean member-states started arriving in Manila on Wednesday for the 30th regional summit./rga

