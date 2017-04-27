Body found at Burnham Park by Baguio jogger

BAGUIO CITY — A jogger stumbled upon the body of an unidentified man at Burnham Park here on Wednesday morning (April 26) bearing what appeared to be a stab wound in the chest, the Cordillera police said.

The body of the man, who was 5’3” to 5’5” in height and appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old, bore a tattoo on the right arm.

Adelino Sacla Villena Jr., the 47-year-old jogger, found the body at 5:25 a.m. at the park’s Picnic Grove along Jose Abad Santos Drive.

Forensic investigators said a red sling bag was strapped to the body. It contained electrical tape, a coin purse, and a sachet believed to hold marijuana leaves.

Police said park security records indicated that two security guards patrolled the area at 3:40 a.m., but only reported driving away a group of men from the area. The security guards did not notice the body. SFM/rga