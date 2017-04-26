Barangay chief nabbed for illegal guns in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — A barangay (village) official at Binalonan town in Pangasinan province was arrested for possessing unlicensed weapons during a 6 a.m. police raid at his home on Wednesday (April 26).

The house of Santiago barangay chairman Manuel Pineda contained a homemade shotgun, a homemade handgun, a .45 Colt revolver, as well as magazines and ammunition, for which Puneda would face illegal gun possession charges.

The raid was conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Ellen Aguilar of the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Burgos town. SFM