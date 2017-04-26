Dumlao joins De Lima, other high-profile inmates in jail 

Supt. Rafael Dumlao III, a ranking official of the defunct Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), is now detained at the PNP Custodial Center following his arrest for allegedly masterminding the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo in October 2016.

Dumlao was turned over to the Custodial Center around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) chief Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao.

The arrested police official will be joining high-profile inmates—including Senator Leila de Lima and former senators Jinggoy Estrada and Bong Revilla—in the detention facility based in Camp Crame, Quezon City, where Jee’s killing took place.

On Tuesday night, members of the AKG served Dumlao the arrest warrants for kidnapping and serious illegal detention while he was under restrictive custody of the PNP’s Headquarters Support Service (HSS), also in Crame.

Both cases are non-bailable.

AKG spokesperson Supt. Abelardo Borromeo said the warrants were issued by Judge Ireneo Pangilinan of regional trial court Branch 58 of Angeles City, Pampanga on April 21.

Dumlao was also charged with carnapping with P300,000 recommended bail.

Earlier this noon, AKG operatives brought Dumlao to the Pampanga court to return the arrest warrants.

The presiding judge approved the motion Dumlao filed through his counsel that he be committed to PNP Custodial Center.

Also indicted were National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) striker Jerry Omlang and Gream Funeral Services owner Gerardo Santiago.

Meanwhile, SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel and SPO4 Roy Villegas were indicted for kidnapping for ransom with homicide charges.

On October 18 last year, Sta. Isabel’s group abducted the Hanjin executive and house help Marissa Morquicho from their house in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The policemen released Morquicho before they killed Jee by strangling him inside his car parked outside the PNP AIDG and Police Community Relations Group offices in Camp Crame.

Jee was murdered allegedly by Sta. Isabel as witnessed by two of his accomplices on the orders of Dumlao. They then brought his body to a funeral parlor in Caloocan City and had it cremated in a different facility./ac