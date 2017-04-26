Bar topnotchers, passers known next week

MANILA — Which law school will produce the newest bar topnotchers?

The answer will be known next week as the 15-member Supreme Court set a special full-court session to discuss the results of the 2016 bar exams.

On Wednesday, the high court’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced on its official Twitter account that the magistrates would meet on May 3 to deliberate the outcome of the licensure exams for aspiring lawyers.

“(The) results will be released thereafter,” read the tribunal’s tweet.

The justices hold a special en banc session to determine if there is a need to adjust the usual 75 percent passing grade.

The 2016 bar exams was chaired by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.

Former INQUIRER scholar and editorial production assistant Rachel Angeli Miranda of the University of the Philippines topped the 2015 bar exams with a grade of 87.40.

Three other UP law school graduates joined Miranda in the list of top 10 bar passers along with graduates from the University of San Carlos, Ateneo de Manila University, San Beda College, Xavier University and Bulacan State University.

For four consecutive Sundays in November last year, a total of 6,831 examinees completed the bar exams held at the University of Sto. Tomas in Manila. SFM