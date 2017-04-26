Teo still optimistic about PH tourism despite travel advisories

BANGKOK, Thailand — Travel advisories make it difficult to promote tourism, but Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo remains optimistic as she stresses that the government will intensify its campaign of “selling” the Philippines as a major tourist destination.

“Napakahirap ng travel advisories (Travel advisories make it so hard.). We are affected, ” Teo told reporters at the side lines of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Thailand. “So ang focus is whenever there are travel advisories, we will be there.”

“I would tell them [tourists] that it is safe to come to this country and promote more the destination,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the case of Davao City, which had been the subject of several travel advisories, Teo said tourism officials managed to overcome it by intensifying campaign on the city’s attractions.

She said security would always have to be considered. But tothe Deparment of Tourism would make sure that there would a balance between security and leisure.

Countries like South Korea and the Unites States have recently issued travel advisories following the clash between government troops and Abu Sayyaf in Bohol. /atm