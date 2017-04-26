Duterte ‘gift’ to workers on Labor Day possible – Bello

MANILA — President Duterte may have a surprise for workers on Labor Day, according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

“We are preparing an announcement by the President to address the issue of wages, para naman may maibibigay syang regalo pagdating ng Mayo Uno (so that he will have a gift to workers on May 1),” Bello said in a press briefing about Labor Day activities Wednesday.

“We recommended to the President possible benefits for workers,” he said when pressed for details during a chance interview with reporters.

“Basta benefits. Depende kay Presidente kung ano yung announcement niya….basta may announcement (Just wait for it, there will be benefits. It’s up to the President what to announce … but there will be an announcement),” Bello added when pressed further to elaborate.

“We realized the workers need some [assistance], but you also have to consider the position of the management,” he said, adding that they have been working on their proposal to Mr. Duterte, who will lead the

Labor Day rites in Davao City.

“We’re working on it but it’s a long debate, long computation. Just listen to the President’s speech,” the labor chief said.

Asked about the labor group Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines’ (ALU-TUCP) call for the government to provide P500 in cash subsidy and a P157 across-the-board wage increase, Bello said their viability would have to be studied thoroughly. SFM