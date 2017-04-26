Panelo blasts NY Times editorial as baseless, reckless

President Rodrigo Duterte’s chief legal counsel on Wednesday slammed as ”baseless” the New York Time’s editorial that suggested that the chief executive must be stopped amid his brutal war on drugs.

Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said that it should be the “baseless” New Times editorial that must be stopped.

“The New York Times editorial must be stopped from its reckless, irresponsible and baseless editorial on President Duterte,” Panelo said told reporters in an interview in Malacañang.

In a scathing editorial piece on the spate of killings in the Philippines, the New York Times (NYT) editorial board on Wednesday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to “stop” Duterte and launch an initial investigation into summary executions amid his administration’s so-called war on drugs.

On Monday, lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, counsel of confessed hitman Edgar Matobato, filed crimes against humanity charges against t Duterte and 11 of his allies in the ICC in The Hague over the killings of suspected criminals when he was mayor of Davao City and thousands of drug suspects in his bloody war on drugs.

But Panelo said a Senate finding has found out that the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country were not state-sanctioned.

“No findings have been made by any of the investigating body that conducted probe on the alleged extrajudicial killings, in fact, there is a finding by the Philippine Senate that the so called extrajudicial killing as are not state-sponsored or state-initiated,” he said. “Therefore there is no basis in fact and in law in the editorial of the New York Times.”