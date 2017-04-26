Bar exam results out on May 3 — SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday said the results of last year’s bar examination will be released on May 3, Wednesday, after a special en banc deliberation.

“The SC will hold a special en Banc session to deliberate on #BAR2016 results on May 3, 2017. Results will be released thereafter,” the SC Public Information Office said in its official social media pages.

The special session usually deliberates on whether to maintain or adjust the passing grade.

The SC en banc has the discretion to lower the passing grade upon the recommendation of the Bar Exams Committee Chair- Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.

A total of 6,831 candidates took the bar exam on the four Sundays of November last year at the University of Santo Tomas.

There are eight subjects taken by the Bar examinees during the bar exams namely Political Law and Labor Law, Civil Law and Taxation, Mercantile Law and Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises.

The Bar, dubbed as the toughest professional test in the country, is the only professional licensure examination the Professional Regulation Commission does not oversee. .

In 2015, a total of 1,731 out of 6,605 examinees passed, or equivalent to a 26.21-percent passing rate. CBB/IDL