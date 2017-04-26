3 in 5 Filipinos favor death penalty for drug-related crimes—SWS

Three out of five Filipinos favor the reimposition of death penalty for drug-related crimes, according to a latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted from March 25 to 28, found that 61 percent of respondents “strongly or somewhat approve” of the proposal to revive capital punishment in the country, while 23 percent “somewhat or strongly disapprove.” The latest figures yielded a “good” +38 net approval of the proposed legislation.

In March, the House of Representatives voted to pass House Bill 4727 with 217 “yes” votes. Senators are divided on the fate of the death penalty bill in the upper chamber, where it is not a priority measure.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday said the death penalty bill was “dead” in the Senate with about 13 senators “likely to vote against it.”

The same survey noted that 52 percent of respondents have “either only a little or almost no knowledge” about the death penalty bill, 13 percent have “extensive knowledge” about the proposal, while 35 percent said they had “partial but sufficient knowledge” about it.

SWS said the net approval of the death penalty bill was highest in Metro Manila at a “very good” +58, followed by Balance Luzon at a “very good” +39, Mindanao at a “very good” +35, and Visayas at a “moderate” +25.

Approval rating was also highest among class ABC respondents at a “very good” +62, followed by class D at a “good” +40, and class E at a “moderate” +21.

SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of +70 and above as “excellent”; +50 to +69 as “very good”; +30 to +49 as “good”; +10 to +29 as “moderate”; +9 to -9 as “neutral”; -10 to -29 as “poor”; -30 to -49 as “bad”; -50 to -69 as “very bad”; and -70 and below as “execrable.”

The pollster also noted that the net approval was highest among respondents with “extensive” or “partial but sufficient” knowledge on the proposed measure, which was recorded in Metro Manila, with a “very good” +59 rating. The proportion of those with “little or no knowledge at all” about the death penalty bill was highest in Mindanao at 63 percent and among class E respondents at 65 percent.

The survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adult respondents, had an error margin of ±3% for national percentages. It was first published in BusinessWorld.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly called for the reimposition of the death penalty as a form of “retribution” for victims of crimes.

The version approved by the lower house, will punish with death or life imprisonment the following drug-related offenses: importation of dangerous drugs; sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs; manufacture of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals; misappropriation, misapplication or failure to account for confiscated, seized or surrendered dangerous drugs; and planting of evidence. IDL

