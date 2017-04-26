Off-duty cop helping man shot dead by muggers in Cavite

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A police officer was shot dead when he tried to help a man against muggers in Bacoor City in Cavite province, police said Wednesday.

Supt. Christopher Olazo, police chief of Bacoor, said Police Officer 3 Joel Pelayo, 38, who was assigned at the National Capital Region’s Regional Public Safety Battalion and a resident of Bacoor, was off-duty and among the customers of the Dr. G Animal Clinic in Barangay (village) Habay 2 when the hold-up happened around noon on Monday.

Pelayo was with his daughter and son, aged 13 and 9, respectively and 10-year-old niece Cristel. A couple was also there in the clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olazo said the thieves must have been targeting the husband, identified as Manny Saulog, 55, since the suspects approached Saulog instantly when he stepped out of the clinic to smoke.

Saulog’s wife who saw her husband being mugged cried for help, alerting Pelayo who was inside the clinic.

“(Pelayo) tried to draw his gun but a recent accident slowed down his movements. One of the suspects drew his gun and fired several times,” Olazo said.

Pelayo died instantly, while his niece Cristel was wounded by glass shards from the clinic’s walls.

“(The children) must have witnessed (the shooting) from inside the clinic,” Olazo said.

Olazo said Saulog was unhurt but the two robbers escaped with his watch and bracelets worth P70,000 and wallet. The thieves also took away Pelayo’s gun. SFM