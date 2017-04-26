Duterte kids: Don’t fall for scams using our names

DAVAO CITY—President Duterte’s children have warned the public against falling prey to people using their names to make money.

Mayor Sara Duterte on Tuesday issued the warning after information reached her that her name had been used by someone who claimed to be a lawyer to buy a 100-hectare lot purportedly for a drug rehabilitation facility in Palawan province.

She said she never handled any drug rehabilitation project in Palawan and was never involved in the purchase of any property there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appeal to the public to be always wary about treacherous individuals or groups who are out to make money by deceiving others using my name,” Sara said.

Earlier, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the mayor’s brother, also raised the red flag on a scheme targeting establishments and travel agencies to make money.

Paolo, in a statement last week, said some people had booked flights to Hong Kong using his name or his office and asked for P4,000 worth of cellular phone load credits from a travel agency.

Several travel agencies also reported receiving similar calls.

“A convenience store claimed to have received a similar phone call and gave thousands of pesos worth of mobile phone load to a person, who also identified himself as Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte,” Paolo said.

“I denounce this and I am asking the public to immediately get in touch with the Davao City Police Office if someone tries to transact business with you using my name or my office,” he said.

He asked establishments receiving similar calls to report this to his office at landline number (082) 222-0855 local 428 or inform the city police of any attempts to solicit money using his name. —ALLAN NAWAL