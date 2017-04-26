Drug war kept aflame: Cops kill 2

Buy-bust operations in Sampaloc, Manila and Cainta, Rizal left two drug suspects dead and two policemen wounded on Monday.

Ricardo Gulapa, who also went by the name Julius Garcia, died after he was shot six times in the body, according to the Manila Police District (MPD) homicide section.

The wounded policemen were identified as PO3 Michael Carabeo, who suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach, and PO2 Ronald de Pacina who was shot in the left arm. Carabeo underwent surgery at University of Sto. Tomas Hospital.

Both policemen, members of the MPD’s Sampaloc station drug enforcement team under Senior Insp. Ariel Ilagan, responded after PO1 Robert Guimong posed as a buyer and transacted with Gulapa, 51.

A report by homicide investigator SPO4 Ronald Gallo said that when Guimong introduced himself as an officer, Gulapa drew a gun and fired upon him. The ensuing shootout killed Gulapa and wounded the two officers from Sampaloc.

Four other drug suspects were arrested in other operations, including Myla Cruz, who was rushed to Ospital ng Maynila after suffering gunshot wounds in the stomach.

In Cainta, Rizal, a 32-year-old drug suspect was shot dead by antinarcotics policemen following an entrapment operation on Monday.

Supt. Serafin Petalio II, Cainta police chief, identified the slain suspect as Sanny dela Calzada, a resident of Barangay San Isidro.

In a report to Petalio, intelligence officers went to Dela Calzada’s house to buy P200 worth of “shabu” from the suspect.

After the transaction, the policemen tried to arrest the suspect but he took out a gun and fired at them, prompting them to retaliate.

Dela Calzada was brought to Cainta Municipal Hospital, where he later died.

The Cainta police said they recovered a .38-caliber revolver, the P200 buy-bust money and four sachets containing shabu from the suspect. —WITH A REPORT FROM JODEE A. AGONCILLO