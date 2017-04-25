Nobleza house in Bukidnon yields firearms, explosives – police

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Authorities found firearms, ammunition and explosives inside the house of Superintendent Maria Cristina Nobleza, a police official believed to have a romantic relationship with Reneer Lou Dongon, an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf Group, in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon on Monday night, information released by the regional police said Tuesday.

A joint police and military team raided Nobleza’s house at Pine Hills Executive Homes in Purok 5, Barangay Casisang in Malaybalay, and discovered the weapons cache.

Both Dongon and Nobleza were arrested in the town of Clarin, Bohol on Sunday, April 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobleza is the deputy chief of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory in the Davao Region.

Recovered from inside Nobleza’s residence were an M-16 rifle and ammunition magazines, a loaded .45 caliber pistol with seven cartridges, and components for improved explosive device including a timer, blasting cap, a nine-volt battery, police said.

Also retrieved were a tester and documents pertaining to the alleged terroristic activities of a certain Al Mohammar Bayani, 22, and a resident of Barangay San Juan, Baroy town in Lanao del Norte.

Police said there were two children present during the raid, aged 13 and 14, both from Barangay San Juan, Baroy.

Law enforcers raided Nobleza’s residence with a search warrant issued by Judge Maria Theresa Aban-Camannong of Regional Trial Court Branch 9 based in Malaybalay, dated April 24, for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

According to the regional police, Dongon was among the group believed to be responsible for the bombing of Maxandrea Hotel based here last October 2012 and Kyla’s Bistro on July 26, 2013.

Dongon has a standing arrest warrants for murder, attempted murder, multiple murder, frustrated murder issued by two courts here.

All the recovered materials were brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group while cases for violation for RA 10591 and RA 9516 against Nobleza, police said.